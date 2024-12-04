New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green met Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and discussed bilateral ties as well as issues of the Indo-Pacific and the world.

The meeting took place on Tuesday at 10, Janpath.

Also Read | Sukhbir Singh Badal Attacked in Punjab: Man Tries To Shoot Shiromani Akali Dal President at Golden Temple in Amritsar, Arrested (Watch Video).

In a post on X, Green said, "A substantive and thoughtful exchange with the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi. India, Australia, the Indo-Pacific and the world." "Much to discuss as we build and deepen this vital bilateral partnership."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)