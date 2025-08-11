Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 11 (ANI): The 4-day (August 25-28) 56th Director General-level Border Conference between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Border Security Force (BSF) of India will begin on August 25, 2025, at the BGB Headquarters in Peelkhana, Dhaka, BGB said in a statement late on Sunday.

A high-level Indian delegation led by the BSF Director General is scheduled to participate in the conference, it added.

The BGB statement mentioned several agenda items for the meeting. These agenda items include: preventing border killings, push-ins and illegal infiltration; curbing various cross-border crimes including preventing smuggling of drugs, arms, ammunition and other contraband from India; implementing various developmental activities within 150 yards of the international border and preventing unauthorized infrastructure construction; preserving the banks of border rivers and ensuring a fair share of the water of border rivers; taking joint initiatives to implement an integrated border management plan; initiatives to defuse tensions on the border resulting from recent anti-Bangladesh propaganda in the Indian media; bilateral issues; and issues related to border interests between the two countries.

The BGB-BSF Director General-level conference was held in Delhi last February.

Meanwhile, amid the prevailing situation in Bangladesh, authorities on May 9 imposed a night curfew under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, applicable within a 1 km radius from the Zero Line along the International Border.

According to the order issued by R.M. Kurbah, IAS, District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills, the night curfew was to be in place daily from 8 PM to 6 AM and was to remain in force for two months from the date of its issuance -- May 8, 2025.

The curfew prohibited the movement of people near the border with the intent to cross into Bangladesh or enter India illegally. It also restricted any unauthorized procession or unlawful assembly of five or more persons and banned the carrying of items that could be used as weapons, such as sticks, rods, and stones.

Additionally, the order aimed to curb illegal and undesirable activities including the smuggling of cattle, contraband goods, betelnut, betel leaves, dry fish, bidis, cigarettes, and tea leaves in and around the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The order was enforced immediately due to the urgency of the situation. (ANI)

