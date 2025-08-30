Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 30 (ANI): India and Bangladesh, the two neighbours who can transform South Asia, are destined to work together, said Professor Sreeradha Datta of Jindal School of International Affairs, India's first global policy school.

Datta is visiting Bangladesh to participate in a two-day Bengal Delta Conference 2025, in Dhaka, which began on Friday, hosted by the Dacca Institute of Research and Analytics (Daira), an emerging Bangladesh-based research institute, under the theme: "Bangladesh at the Crossroads: Rethinking Politics, Economy and Geopolitical Strategy".

The conference convenes leading academics, policy experts, civil society representatives, and political stakeholders to critically examine the prevailing circumstances, the organisers said. Professor Sreeradha Datta presented a keynote paper on India-Bangladesh relations.

"I have come here basically to participate in this Bengal Delta Conference. It's a new, youth-led group, which I am always happy to support. I believe Bangladesh has done well for itself over the years due to its youth and young leadership. So, I am very happy to see a conference like that, and I am happy, as you know, the 2024 uprising and the role students played, it's remarkable", Datta exclusively told ANI.

She described the India-Bangladesh relationship at this point in time in "sleep mode" after a strong partnership in the last 15 years. But she hoped that it would return on track after the next general elections in Bangladesh, expected to be held in February next year.

"India and Bangladesh, especially India, I would say, are in a sleep mode just now. I think India is in a state of shock. They never thought that something as drastic could happen. But that's how reality is, and international relations are very dynamic, so things will have to move on", she said.

"The way I see it, I don't know really because we do not have any official confirmation or anything like that, but I hope India-Bangladesh will get on track post elections. I do, and I said just now my keynote here, I think, India and Bangladesh are destined to work together. These two neighbours can do so much for the region that nobody else can. I don't think there is any question about the fact that India and Bangladesh work together. I suppose it will only happen once elections are held and both of them, as I said, learn to be honest with each other and engage in a meaningful dialogue, not just for the people... I think all of us give .... and actually, work for the people of both sides", she added.

Sreeradha Datta expressed optimism about both nations working together after the elections in Bangladesh. However, she added that it will depend on the fairness of the polls.

"As I said, I think as soon as the elections happen and once a kind of serious attempt has been made about the election, there will be an occasion for India and Bangladesh to work together. However, it is all subject to free and fair elections being held. I believe Bangladesh is well-equipped to conduct free and fair democratic elections. Once that happens, we will see the result. I hope that, as I mentioned, we have no official confirmation regarding India. I think no one in India can disagree that Bangladesh is an important neighbour. Bangladesh and India will certainly work together again", Datta said.

Replying to a question whether Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's stay in India could make block improving relations, she said, "It may be, but I think Bangladesh will need to go beyond it. You know we will have to look at issues beyond that. It is quite understood that for India, Sheikh Hasina is a very dear friend. They will ensure she is kept safe. I don't think that can be a condition between India and Bangladesh. I am sure Bangladesh is also mature enough to handle that particular aspect of the relationship. They can build a good relationship despite Sheikh Hasina being in India. I think that something they accept and move on".

Replying to a question about the minority issues, Datta said a certain section of the media wants to amplify the problem, emphasising that the violence against the Hindu minority is not new in Bangladesh.

"You know, I've just been here twice since the uprising took place. But the Hindu minority and violence are not new to Bangladesh. This has been happening for the last 15 years. I have written about this, I have spoken about this. It's a different matter. At this point, a certain section of the media seeks to amplify the problem. The problem always exists in Bangladesh. At this point, I think the problem was not so much about the religion itself, but rather particular individual cases that were targeted, as religion is a factor in this context. I will provide a reference to a small project I worked on in the Sundarbans, where every household had a daughter-in-law who was from the Bangladesh side. Every child, every family told me that whenever their daughter is 15 years old or 16 years old, they want to give their daughter to India because they feel they are not physically safe. That has always been the case. We have seen now that everybody is under the impression that, rightly or wrongly, the minority was given security by the Awami League. Once the Awami League was gone, they had to live; they became an easy target for the opposition. But Hindus being a target in Bangladesh is not new".

Speaking about Bangladesh's increased interaction with Pakistan, Datta emphasised that Islamabad has nothing to offer Dhaka, either economically or politically, and expressed faith in our neighbour in the east to take a path that is fruitful for them.

"You know what Pakistan has to offer to Bangladesh. I mean, I have very much doubt that. You know this is a kind of photo shoot that is happening. Pakistan would love it. Pakistan would love to convey to the whole world that. Even though you took a vote in this room, I think everybody will see who Pakistan is; you don't care. Because Pakistan economically can't be of any help, politically, they are so insignificant. I think Bangladesh has gone far beyond, grown far mature. So there is no comparison. But, yes, at this point in time, I think Pakistan has found a kind of political closeness to Bangladesh, which they also tried earlier. It is not new. Once again, I have a great deal of faith in Bangladesh. I know they will only take a path and decide on a particular bilateral relationship when some reasons and factors are beneficial to them, not just because of some rhetoric and political conspiracy theories. I just feel that right now, too much is made of the relationship. It is too early to comment really. But I am not very convinced that it's a very strong bond that has been created between Pakistan and Bangladesh," she said.

Despite many challenges in the relationship between India and Bangladesh, Sreeradha Datta was hopeful to reset the relationship with fresh eyes.

"You know, I am just very upbeat about India and Bangladesh. As I mentioned, they don't seem to be working too well for several reasons. But India and Bangladesh are two neighbours who can transform South Asia, and why will the leadership give away that chance? I just feel that the relationship needs to be reset right now. They need to look at each other with fresh eyes, go beyond the historical... of course, learn from the history, not to ignore history, but maximise the potential that both can offer each other," Datta said.

"I guess, India needs to listen to Bangladesh, hear what they want. Similarly, I think that Bangladesh, if it recognises and considers Sheikh Hasina, and keeps India's national interest and security parameters in the proper frame, will find that Bangladesh and India have a lot to work on. I am very positive that sometime soon we will see a much better relationship than what we see just now", she added.

India-Bangladesh relations have taken a hit after the former PM Sheikh Hasina was ousted in 2024 by a student-led uprising. She fled to India, and an interim government was formed under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel Laureate. (ANI)

