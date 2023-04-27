New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Thursday held discussions on issues of bilateral and regional interest, as well as avenues to further build upon the historic defence ties between the armed forces of two countries.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande also held a meeting with the Bangladeshi Army Chief and discussed ways to strengthen the defence cooperation between the two nations.

General Pande and General Ahmed also signed an implementing arrangement for the training of Peacekeepers deployed in the United Nations.

Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed is on a three-day visit to India.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) stated, "General Manoj Pande #COAS extended a warm welcome to General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed #COAS, #Bangladesh Army and discussed ways to further strengthen the #DefenceCooperation between the two Armies."

In another tweet, he said, "An Implementing Arrangement for training of Peacekeepers deployed in United Nations #Peacekeeping operations was also signed in presence of both the Chiefs."

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh Army Chief General Ahmed received a Guard of Honour at South Block lawns in Delhi. (ANI)

