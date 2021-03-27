Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday handed over a representational key of 109 life-saving ambulances to his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.

During the delegation-level meeting, he also handed over a representational item to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina as a symbol of India's gift of 1.2 million COVID vaccine doses.

"Relationship going from strength to strength! Prime Minister @narendramodi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina discussed the progress achieved in areas of health, trade, connectivity, energy, developmental cooperation and many more," wrote the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Twitter.

"Reiterating the highest priority India attaches to Bangladesh under India's #NeighbourhoodFirst Policy! Prime Minister @narendramodi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are together for a bilateral meeting," the spokesperson wrote earlier.

Hasina presented a gold and a silver coin released on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to PM Modi. She also handed over a silver coin released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's Independence.

Along with that, an exchange of MoUs between India and Bangladesh also took place in the presence of the two leaders.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister visited Orakandi Temple and addressed a gathering. "Both India and Bangladesh want to see the world progressing through their own progress. Both the nations want to see stability, love, and peace in the world instead of instability, terror and unrest," he said.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Bangladesh on Friday, is on a two-day visit to the neighbouring country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)