New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): India and Bangladesh on Thursday held the second Consular Dialogue in New Delhi in which both sides reiterated their commitment to continue to work towards citizen-centric consular mechanisms.

Both sides had wide-ranging discussions on mechanisms to strengthen coordination and cooperation on Consular issues, which includes finalisation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for consular access, verification of nationality, and release of detainees, particularly the early release of detained fishermen, according to a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Secretary (CPV & OIA) led the Indian delegation while the delegation from Bangladesh was led by Ambassador Mashfee Binte Shams, Secretary (East), Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"It was agreed that implementation of provisions under the Revised Travel Arrangements (2018) relating to tourist, student, and business visas and further liberalization of visa formalities and entry and exit norms would further enhance ease of travel. Both sides welcomed the close cooperation between agencies to deal with terrorism and cross-boundary crimes and on legal assistance," MEA stated.

The consular dialogue mechanism between the two countries was instituted in 2017 to discuss issues related to consular, visa, and mutual legal assistance matters.

Noting the special bond between the two countries and the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, they agreed to further strengthen the bilateral relations and promote greater people-to-people exchanges.

The next consular dialogue will be scheduled in Dhaka, MEA stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)