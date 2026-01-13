Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 13 (ANI): Fahmida Khatun, Executive Director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), on Tuesday spoke about the evolving political situation in Bangladesh, the security of Hindu minorities, and the current trajectory of Bangladesh-India diplomatic and economic relations.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Khatun, on the bilateral ties between the nations, said, "India and Bangladesh share one of South Asia's most comprehensive bilateral relationships in many areas, spanning trade, connectivity, power, security, cooperation and, most importantly, people-to-people exchange."

She highlighted that both countries remain sovereign states with independent political dynamics.

"Relations should continue to be based on mutual respect, non-interference and reciprocity," she added.

On the recent politicisation of the game of cricket, Khatun noted, "Sports remain a bridge between people. It is not a battleground, and it should not be treated as a battleground for politics." Sports, she said, should remain a means of connecting people rather than becoming a battleground for political sentiment.

Regarding economic ties, she explained that trade is a vital pillar of bilateral relations. While recent tensions, including trade barriers and non-tariff restrictions, have slowed progress, Khatun termed these developments temporary.

"I believe these tensions are temporary; because of these tensions, there is a reversal of the opportunities which have been created earlier," she said. She expressed hope that both nations would continue strengthening economic cooperation.

On other domestic issues, Khatun addressed concerns about attacks on Hindu minorities, stating, "I would like to emphasise that Bangladesh is a pluralistic society which is built on coexistence. Therefore, any attack on minorities is unacceptable to the people and the government. And this is treated as a criminal matter, not as a political issue."

She added that opportunistic groups sometimes exploit political unrest, but law enforcement agencies have been directed to take firm action. (ANI)

