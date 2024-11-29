Sarajevo [Bosnia and Herzegovina], November 29 (ANI): India and Bosnia and Herzegovina held their fourth Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Sarajevo on Thursday, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

According to the MEA, The Indian delegation was led by Arun Kumar Sahu, Additional Secretary (Central Europe) in the Ministry of External Affairs, while the Bosnian delegation was headed by Tarik Bukvic, Head of the Department for Asia and Africa in Bosnia and Herzegovina's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Also Read | Israel Launches First Airstrike on Lebanon Since Ceasefire, Accusing Hezbollah of Breaching Truce.

During the consultations, both sides conducted a comprehensive review of bilateral, regional, and international issues. Discussions focused on the progress made in political relations, trade and investment, cooperation in science and technology, cultural relations, and people-to-people contacts through student and youth exchanges, as well as the promotion of tourism between the two countries, the MEA noted.

Both sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including developments in the neighbourhoods of India and Bosnia and Herzegovina, multilateralism including BRICS, UN, EU, NAM, and global developments of mutual concern.

Also Read | Attacks on Minorities in Bangladesh: India Has Called To Ensure Safety of Hindus, MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh Tells Parliament.

Additional Secretary Sahu also met with advisors Marko Milisav and Maja Gacic, from the Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina. He further paid a courtesy call to Christian Schmidt, the High Representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as per the press statement.

Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at a mutually convenient time in New Delhi.India and Bosnia and Herzegovina are celebrating 30 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2025. Both countries share close and friendly relations.

The details of the meeting were also shared on X, where it was stated: "The 4th India-Bosnia & Herzegovina FOC, co-chaired by Mr Arun Sahu, Additional Secretary (Central Europe), and Mr Tarik Bukvic, Head of Department for Asia & Africa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bosnia & Herzegovina, was held in Sarajevo today. Both sides reviewed various aspects of bilateral relations, including political, economic, educational, cultural, and S&T cooperation. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1862168183920083307

India and Bosnia enjoy warm and friendly ties, with multi-faceted collaboration across various sectors. According to the MEA, Bosnia and Herzegovina attach great importance to good relations with India, and both countries are working to further develop and strengthen all-round cooperation, including in economic and cultural fields. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)