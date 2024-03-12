New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, met with representatives of United Nations missions and agencies in India on Monday, emphasizing India's new global vision through the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.'

"Had a freewheeling discussion on various topics with the heads & representatives of @UNmissions & agencies in India. I underscored the way forward for the association between UN & India," Union Minister Puri said in a post on X.

"Under the visionary leadership of the PM @narendramodi ji, India has brought in a new global vision through the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam & is leading the pursuit of SDGs on the global stage, as epitomised in India's thought leadership during last year's #G20 My association with the UN is a longstanding one, having worked in all three constituent parts of the UN across 40 years of diplomatic service," he added.

In the meeting, the leaders discussed strategies to further enhance the UN and its agencies' partnership with India's development objectives.

"We discussed strategies and the way forward for UN, & its agencies, to enhance their footprint and partner with India's development objectives by building complementarities with the government's interventions. I urged them to build the South-South Cooperation agenda and help promote, & provide support, expertise and collaboration on future endeavours," the Union Minister said.

As a founding member of the United Nations, India strongly supports the purposes and principles of the UN and has made significant contributions to implementing the goals of the Charter, and the evolution of the UN's specialized programmes and agencies, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

