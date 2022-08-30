New York [US], August 30 (ANI): India continues to call for enhanced and effective humanitarian assistance to Syrians throughout the country without discrimination, politicization and preconditions, said Ruchira Kamboj, country's Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

During a UNSC briefing on the situation in the Middle East (Syria), India's Permanent Representative on Monday (local time) expressed disappointment that the Small Body of the Constitutional Committee has not met this month.

"It is disappointing that the Small Body of the Constitutional Committee has not met this month," she said, adding "external factors have proved detrimental to the overall political process. The engagement so far has not been able to bridge the trust deficit amongst the key stakeholders. The cancellation of the ninth Constitutional Committee meeting in July 2022 has further reinforced this view."

Ruchira Kamboj further said that the Special Envoy has been making efforts to engage with all sides and facilitate the political process, in line with resolution 2254. "We believe that his efforts should be supported, particularly his step-by-step approach."

India has been consistent, in calling for support to the regional efforts in finding a long-term solution to the conflict.

"We have welcomed progressive normalization of Syria's relations with its Arab neighbours," the Permanent Representative noted.

Pointing out Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's 60-day report on Syria, Ruchira Kamboj said that the violence is continued in the Idlib de-escalation area in the north-west of the country.

"We remain concerned with the overall situation in Syria. As pointed out in the Secretary General's 60-day report, violence continued in the Idlib de-escalation area in the northwest of Syria," she said.

She further stated that India has been consistently cautioning against the looming threat posed by the resurgence of terrorist groups in Syria.

"UN-designated terrorist groups such as ISIL and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham continue to gain in strength not just in Syria, but in Iraq as well," he said.

India continues to call for enhanced and effective humanitarian assistance to all Syrians throughout the country without discrimination, politicization and preconditions.

"Humanitarian assistance cannot be a matter of political expediency. Linking humanitarian and developmental assistance with the progress in the political process will only exacerbate the humanitarian sufferings," said noted.

India also urged the international community also need to constructively look at promoting projects, which will bring much-needed jobs and economic opportunities for the Syrian people. (ANI)

