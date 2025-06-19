Zagreb [Croatia], June 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maiden visit to Croatia marks a significant milestone in the India-Croatia partnership. The visit, which took place amid global uncertainty, aimed to bolster cooperation in various sectors, including defense, trade, technology, and culture.

Addressing a special press briefing on PM Modi's visit to Croatia, MEA Secretary (West) Tanmay Lal said that the key outcomes of the visit was signing of four MoUs on cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors, a program of cooperation in science and technology, a cultural exchange program and an MoU on Hindi Chair at University of Zagreb to promote Indian language and culture.

"The two leaders then welcome the signing of four documents. These are MoUs on cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors, a program of cooperation in science and technology, a cultural exchange program and an MoU on Hindi Chair at University of Zagreb," said Lal.

PM Modi and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic discussed ways to boost bilateral trade and supply chain resilience, with a focus on concluding the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) at an early date.

"The leaders in their discussions also look forward to an early conclusion of the India-EU FTA, which will boost bilateral trade and supply chain resilience...," said MEA Secretary (West).

"...The visit takes place against the backdrop of serious global challenges and flux. The leaders discussed regional and global issues, including ongoing conflicts and other major developments. Cooperation in counter terrorism was a prominent topic of discussion," said Lal.

The leaders emphasised the importance of cooperation in counter-terrorism, with PM Modi thanking Croatia for its support and solidarity in the wake of the terror attacks in Pahalgam.

"Prime Minister Modi thanked Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic for Croatia's support and solidarity in the wake of the terror attacks in Pahalgam....," said Lal.

The leaders agreed to strengthen the India-Croatia Startup Bridge Initiative, promoting innovation and entrepreneurship. Building upon the MoU signed two years ago, the leaders agreed to explore increased collaboration in defense. They agreed to formulate a long-term Defense Cooperation Plan, focusing on training, military exchange, and defense industry collaboration.

"The leaders agreed to strengthen the India-Croatia Startup Bridge Initiative. The leaders also agreed to explore increased collaboration in defence, building upon the MoU that was signed two years ago," said MEA Secretary (West).

Croatia, a Mediterranean country located in the very heart of Europe, has become one of the most promising startup ecosystems in the Balkans. The India-Croatia startup bridge aims to leverage expansion opportunities and provide international market access to Indian startups looking to expand in Croatia as well as Croatian startups looking to expand in India.

The India-Croatia Startup Bridge, initiated in 2021, and a collaborative Startup Challenge in 2022 have encouraged entrepreneurial cooperation in fields such as AI, green tech, and robotics.

PM Modi's visit to Croatia marks a historic moment as it is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Central European nation. His visit reflects India's growing ties with partners in Central and Eastern Europe, particularly in the context of the India-EU Strategic Partnership

Speaking on the significance of the visit, Lal stated, "...This has been the first ever visit to Croatia by an Indian Prime Minister...The visit reflects the growing momentum in the India-Croatia Partnership. It also has importance in the context of the India-EU Strategic Partnership and it shows India's growing ties with partners in Central and Eastern Europe...As we speak. Prime Minister Modi is also meeting and holding discussions with the President of Croatia, Zoran Milanovic..."

In a joint press statement with Croatia PM Andrej Plenkovic after their delegation-level talks, PM Modi said the two countries have emphasised joint research and collaboration between their academic institutions and India will share its space experience with Croatia.

PM Modi reached Croatia earlier in the day in the last leg of his three-nation visit.

"We have decided to speed up our bilateral relations three times in our third term. A Defence Cooperation Plan will be made for long-term cooperation in the defence sector, which will focus on training and military exchange as well as defence industry. There are many areas where our economies can complement each other. These areas have been identified," he said.

"We have decided to increase cooperation in many areas to increase bilateral trade and create a reliable supply chain. We will promote cooperation in many important areas like pharma, agriculture, information technology, clean technology, digital technology, renewable energy," he added.

The Prime Minister said there are also ample opportunities for Croatian companies in the port modernisation, coastal zone development and multi-modal connectivity being carried out under India's Sagarmala Project.

"We have emphasised joint research and collaboration between our academic institutions and centres. India will share its space experience with Croatia. Our centuries-old cultural relations are the root of mutual affection and goodwill... Today, we have decided to give more strength to our cultural and people-to-people relations. The duration of the MoU of Hindi Chair in Zagreb University has been extended till 2030. A cultural exchange program has been prepared for the next five years. The mobility agreement will be completed soon to facilitate the movement of people," he said.

PM Modi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Croatian Prime Minister and the Croatian government for the enthusiasm, warmth and affection with which he has been welcomed.

"This is the first visit of any Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, and I have had the good fortune of it. India and Croatia are connected by common values like democracy, rule of law, pluralism and quality. It is a happy coincidence that last year the people of India have given me and the people of Croatia have given the opportunity to Croatian Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovic to serve for the third consecutive time," he said. (ANI)

