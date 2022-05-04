Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 4 (ANI): India on Wednesday supplied nearly 40,000 MT of petrol to Sri Lanka to help ease the fuel shortage in the country, which is reeling under a severe economic and energy crisis.

The High Commission of India in Sri Lanka took to its Twitter handle to make the announcement of the consignment.

"Delivering on #India's commitment to the people of #SriLanka, close to 40,000 MT of petrol reached #Colombo today. With this has received around 440,000 MT of various types of fuel from More to follow!!!" tweeted India High Commission in Sri Lanka.

With this, India has so far delivered 440,000 MT of various types of fuels to the island country in several consignments.

Earlier, on Sunday, Ceylon Petroleum Private Bowser Owners Association (CPPBOA) warned of fresh fuel shortage from Monday due to the recent anti-government strikes in the country that had resulted in the suspension of fuel transport operations.

Presently, Sri Lanka is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is unable to buy sufficient fuel and gas, while the people are being deprived of basic amenities as well. (ANI)

