New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): India and Ethiopia on Friday signed two agreements related to visa facilitation and leather technology.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Ethiopia Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen Hassen and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Hassen is on a 4-day visit to India, from February 16.

Taking to Twitter, S Jaishankar said, he had "useful and productive" discussions with Hassen on a range of bilateral and regional issues.

The two ministers agreed to expand India and Ethiopia bilateral agenda especially defence, economic, S&T, digital and cultural cooperation.

"Appreciated his detailed briefing on the current situation in the region," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Witnessed signing of two agreements on visa facilitation and leather technology," he further tweeted. (ANI)

