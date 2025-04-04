New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday extended warm greetings to Senegal's Foreign Minister Yassine Fall on their 65th Independence Day.

Jaishankar reiterated India's commitment to advancing the 'broad-based partnership' between the two nations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote "Warm greetings to FM @YassineFall, the Government and people of Senegal on their Independence Day. Committed to advancing our broad-based partnership."

According to the Nigerian government statement, the Nigerian Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has departed Abuja for Dakar, Senegal, to represent Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the country's 65th Independence Day Anniversary celebrations.

The Vice President's attendance at the annual event is in honour of an invitation extended to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by the Senegalese President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, following the strong mutual relationship between Nigeria and Senegal, the statement added.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha shared the pictures on X of the Vice President's arrival and wrote, "Vice President Kashim Shettima this evening arrived in Dakar, Senegal, to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the country celebrates its 65th Independence Day Anniversary."

Senegal celebrates its Independence Day on April 4 each year, commemorating its freedom from French colonial rule in 1960.

The day is marked by national pride, with ceremonies, parades and cultural events.

The Independence Day celebrations will be held at the Place de la Nation in Dakar, with President Faye playing host to Vice President Shettima and other distinguished guests from across Africa and beyond. (ANI)

