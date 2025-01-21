Paris [France], January 21 (ANI): India and France held Foreign Office Consultations in Paris on Monday and agreed to expand bilateral partnership in areas of high-end technology sectors. The two nations undertook a comprehensive review of the progress made in various facets of bilateral cooperation, as outlined in the India-France Horizon 2047 Roadmap.

During the meeting, the discussions encompassed key areas of bilateral cooperation including defence, civil nuclear energy, space, cyber and digital, Artificial Intelligence (AI), institutional dialogue mechanisms, and initiatives fostering people-to-people exchanges and cultural ties, according to a statement by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In the press note, MEA stated, "Both sides agreed to expand bilateral partnership in the areas of high-end technology sectors. In addition, the dialogue extended to global and regional issues such as cooperation in environment, climate change and health, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, trilateral dialogues, joint development projects in third countries and ongoing international issues and crises such as those concerning the situation in the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine conflict."

The India-France Foreign Office Consultations was co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Secretary General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Anne-Marie Descotes. Vikram Misri and Anne-Marie Descotes also co-chaired the meeting of India-France Special Task Force on Civil Nuclear Energy.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "India-France Foreign Office Consultations co-chaired by Foreign Secy @VikramMisri & Secretary General Anne-Marie Descotes @amdescotes were held in Paris."

"Wide-ranging discussions on entire gamut of bilateral relations took place focussing on areas like defence, civil nuclear energy, AI, S&T, people-to-people exchanges, & high-level exchanges between the two countries," he added.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also called on France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noel Barrot and Diplomatic Advisor to France's President, Emmanuel Bonne. (ANI)

