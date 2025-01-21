Washington DC, January 21: US President Donald Trump on Monday, January 20 signed an executive order revoking birthright citizenship. So what is birthright citizenship? In simple terms, Birthright citizenship can understood to be a legal principle which grants citizenship to an individual born on a country's soil, regardless of their parents' legal status. The executive order to revoke birthright citizenship is aimed at ending automatic citizenship of children born in the United States to non-citizen parents. The decision is likely to affect millions of children born in the US, especially Indians who are expected to be impacted the most.

Donald Trump's Executive Order To End Birthright Citizenship

The executive order clearly states that a child born in the US can gain citizenship if at least one parent is a US citizen, a legal permanent resident (green card holder) or a member of the US military. Reports also suggest that children born in US before the effective date of the order will retain their citizenship as the order is not retroactive. Donald Trump's move to end birthright citizenship is part of his broader pan to reduce illegal immigration and curb "birth tourism" in the country. What Is $BARRON Meme Coin? Did Donald Trump’s Son Barron Trump Launch Cryptocurrency? Find Out Here.

Donald Trump Signs Executive Order Ending Automatic Birthright Citizenship

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order ending birthright citizenship to people born on American soil to non-American citizens (who are in the usa either illegally or on a temporary visa like student visa, work visa or tourist visit visa.) pic.twitter.com/T6jEgpPT9k — TheElite (@TheElite____) January 21, 2025

Who Will Not Qualify for US Citizenship?

"Birth tourism" is a term which has been used to describe the practice of women travelling to America to give birth so that their children can claim US citizenship. Trump also said that the "birth tourism" system has been exploited by nationals of countries with high levels of immigration to the US, including India and China. As per the order, a child will not qualify for US citizenship if the mother was unlawfully present in the United States and the father was not US citizen or lawful permanent resident in the country. Additionally, children whose mothers were present in the United States at the time of their birth lawfully but temporarily on visa and the father was not a US citizen or lawful permanent resident.

How Will Trump's Executive Order Affect Indians?

The executive order of Donald Trump's second tenure revokes automatic citizenship granted to children born to parents who are on temporary work visas, including H-1B or those awaiting their green cards. Donald Trump's decision to end birthright citizenship is most likely to impact the Indian-American community, which has been one of the fastest-growing immigrant populations in the United States. It is reported that until 2024, there were over 5.4 million Indian Americans in the US, thus accounting for 1.47 per cent of the US population. Was S Jaishankar Asked To Leave His Front-Row Seat at Donald Trump’s Swearing In? Know the Truth Behind Viral Video.

Revoking birthright citizenship means there would be a longer waiting period for Indian immigrants, who are already facing long backlogs for green card as their will no longer be entitled to citizenship at birth. Soon after Donald Trump signed the order, a coalition of civil rights and immigration groups filed a lawsuit challenging the move by the US President. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other organisations who have filed a 17-page lawsuit in federal court in New Hampshire said that the order is unconstitutional and illegal.

Read Donald Trump's executive order revoking birthright citizenship here.

