Panaji (Goa) [India], March 24 (ANI): The Indian and French Navies conducted the bilateral naval exercise Varuna 2025 from March 19 to 22, reinforcing their strategic partnership and commitment to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.

The exercise featured advanced air defence drills, anti-submarine warfare operations, and surface combat manoeuvres, enhancing interoperability and joint operational capabilities between the two forces, the Indian Navy said in its official statement.

The bilateral naval exercise Varuna 2025, held from 19 to 22 March, brought together the Indian Navy and the French Navy, underscoring their enduring partnership, a statement from the Navy said.

This edition of the Exercise included exercises ranging across multidomain environments. The structured drills were designed to further fine-tune tactical and operational proficiency in complex scenarios. Advanced Air defence drills with the participation of Rafale-M of the French Navy and MIG-29K of the Indian Navy, simulating realistic combat scenarios, honed the ability of participating units to counter aerial threats jointly, as per the statement.

Anti-submarine warfare exercises involving Indian submarines and Anti-Submarine frigates of the two forces focused on deepening the understanding and proficiency in underwater domain awareness and tactics. Surface warfare operations involved complex coordinated manoeuvres and simulated engagements, showcasing the combined combat power of the participating fleets. Replenishment at Sea exercises by the two Fleet Tankers proved the logistical interoperability and enhanced mutual support and endurance for sustained operations. This edition of the exercise achieved a higher degree of operational coordination between the two navies than the previous editions.

The exercise achieved its aim of enhanced Jointmanship and reinforced the shared commitment to upholding the principles of a rules-based maritime order and promoting stability in the Indo-Pacific. The complex drills provided invaluable operational experience, strengthening the collective capacity to address contemporary maritime security challenges, the statement said.

The exercise facilitated the critical exchange of Best Practices, fostering a deeper understanding of each other's operational doctrines and enhancing the two navies' ability to operate seamlessly in complex maritime environments. Since its inception, the Varuna exercise has been a cornerstone of India-France defence relations, with both countries recognising the importance of maritime security and collaborative defence efforts.

France and India share a strong commitment to safeguarding global Sea lanes and addressing shared maritime security challenges.

https://x.com/indiannavy/status/1903695232228856207

In a post on X, the Navy said on Sunday, "A Unified Display of Naval Coordination! Day 3 of VARUNA 2025 consolidated the drills undertaken on Day 2, showcasing the cohesive execution of advanced naval drills between the Indian Navy and the French Navy. The joint exercises focused on enhancing operational synergy & demonstrating their collective maritime capabilities, reinforcing a strong foundation of collaboration and trust." (ANI)

