New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): India and Germany are strengthening their partnership for green and sustainable development and working to find new ways to reduce carbon emissions, German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann said on Monday.

He further said the two countries are celebrating 50 years of Indo-German scientific operation, adding that they are proud of it.

Speaking to ANI, the German envoy stated, "There's the partnership for green and sustainable development between India and Germany which is a well-funded partnership where we spend more than a billion Euros a year on projects on common projects in India."

"Tonight we are talking about scientific cooperation, how Germany and India can scientifically cooperate and try to find new ways and means to invest in renewables to find new techniques and new ways of reducing carbon emissions. And that's very important. We will celebrate tonight 50 years of Indo-German scientific operation which is a huge achievement we are very proud of," he added.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was on a visit to India last month. This was Scholz's third visit to India since he became Chancellor in 2021.

Last year, he visited India twice - for a bilateral state visit in February and to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in September.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the growing cooperation between India and Germany in the defence and security sectors, citing it as a symbol of their deep mutual trust.

After meeting with PM Modi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called India an "anchor of peace and stability" in South Asia, adding that Berlin supports New Delhi's stand on peace and stability in the region.

Recently, on the completion of 25 years of the India-Germany strategic partnership, Prime Minister Modi described Europe as a "crucial strategic region" for India in terms of trade and geopolitical ties.

He also called Germany one of India's most important partners. The remarks by PM Modi came while addressing the News9 Global Summit.

"The theme of this summit is India-Germany: A Roadmap for sustainable growth. This theme is a symbol of the responsible partnership of both countries," the Prime Minister said.

He added, "Europe is an important strategic region for India, both in terms of geopolitical relations and trade and investment and Germany is one of our most important partners. Indo-German strategic partnership completed 25 years in 2024 and this year has been historic and special for this partnership."

Notably, Germany is India's largest trading partner in Europe. It has consistently been among India's top ten global partners and was the seventh-largest trading partner in FY 2020-21 (10th during FY 2021-22 up to October 2021), as per the Embassy of India in Berlin, Germany. (ANI)

