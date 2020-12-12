New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): India has always pursued an independent foreign policy based on its national interest, and its relationship with each country is independent of its relationship with the third country, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified on Friday, after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described New Delhi as an "object" of the West's "persistent, aggressive, and devious" policy against China in the Indo-Pacific.

Addressing a weekly briefing, Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson Anurag Srivastava recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks during Shangri La dialogue that 'India does not see Indo Pacific as a strategy or a club of limited members or as a grouping seeks to dominate'.

Srivastava was replying to reporters' questions on India's view on Lavrov's remarks. At a general meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council on Tuesday, Lavrov had criticised the Quad - the strategic forum of the United States, Japan, Australia, and India.

"India enjoys long-standing relations with Russia characterised by the special and privileged partnership. This year in fact marks the 20th anniversary of our strategic partnership with Russia. Our relations with Russia stand on their own merit including in the sphere of military-technical cooperation," he said.

"You will also recall that PM had during the Shangri La dialogue that India does not see Indo Pacific as a strategy or a club of limited members or as a grouping seeks to dominate. It is not directed against any country. It stands for a free including and open reason. India has always pursued an independent foreign policy based on its national interest. India's relationship with each country is independent of its relationship with a third country," he added. (ANI)

