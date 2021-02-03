New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said India has given "appropriate response" to China over Beijing's attempt to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in several areas of the Western Sector of the India-China border.

Replying to unstarred questions by Sangam Lal Gupta in the Lok Sabha on the dialogues held between India and China for two years, V Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State (MoS) in MEA, said that numerous discussions have been held through established and diplomatic channels.

"From April-May last year, there had been an enhanced deployment of troops and armaments by the Chinese side in the border areas and along the LAC in the Western Sector. Since mid-May, the Chinese side attempted to transgress the LAC in several areas of the Western Sector of the India-China border area. These attempts were invariably met with an appropriate response from us," he said.

The MoS further said that both sides have been "engaged in discussions through the established military and diplomatic channels" to address the issues resulting from China's attempts to transgress the LAC.

Replying to a separate question on China's plans for constructing a big dam almost thirty Kilometers before the Indian border on Brahmaputra river in Tibet, Muraleedharan said that the Centre is monitoring all developments in the Brahmaputra river.

He further said that India has conveyed its "views and concerns to the Chinese authorities and has urged them to ensure that the interests of downstream States are not harmed by any activities in upstream areas".

"The Chinese side has conveyed to us on several occasions that they are only undertaking run-of-the-river hydropower projects, which do not involve diversion of the waters of the Brahmaputra," he said.

While highlighting that issues relating to trans-border rivers are discussed with China under the institutionalized Expert Level Mechanism, established in 2006, the MoS said, "We intend to remainengaged with China on the issue of trans-border rivers to safeguard our interests." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)