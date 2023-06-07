Washington, Jun 7 (PTI) India has an incredibly important role to play in the world, powerful Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said Tuesday, adding the two countries face many similar challenges in their respective affairs, but have some great opportunities to work together to address them.

She said India-US relations are very important on multiple levels -- "we are two democracies. Our constitutions both start with 'We, the People'. We have similar sets of values historically, and we have similar challenges".

"It is clear that India has an incredibly important role to play in the world.,” Jayapal told PTI on the sidelines of the Indian-American Impact Summit here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited by the US President Joe Biden for an official state visit that includes a state dinner on June 22. Modi would also address a joint session of the Congress the same day, making him only the third world leader, other than those from Israel, to make such an address twice.

"We have similar challenges in terms of efforts to try and limit participation of all individuals, of all people, regardless of religion or race, or gender. I think there are many similar challenges, but also some incredible opportunities for the two countries to work together,” Jayapal said in response to a question.

The Congresswoman said she has raised concerns about the human rights situation in India in the past.

“I think it's very clear to anybody who knows me that my focus has always been on lifting up the human rights of every person. That continues to be a concern of mine. I raise it here in the United States. We have human rights concerns here with our own government. I've been very clear about those as well over time," she said.

"I think that in order for India to really prosper and reach its fullest potential, we need to make sure that we keep the country as an open democracy. One that respects the rights of all religious minorities. One that respects the ability for people to be LGBTQ, one that respects freedom of the press. I hope that Prime Minister Modi understands his responsibility as the leader of such a great country to be able to protect those rights for everyone,” Jayapal said.

Earlier, participating in a live podcast at the start of the Indian-American Impact Summit, the Congresswoman called for a legislative agenda for the Indian Americans.

"I think it would be good to have a legislative agenda for our community that says, here are three or four important things that we would like to get passed," she said.

