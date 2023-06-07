Los Angeles, June 7 (IANS) Two people were reportedly killed in a shooting that took place during a high school graduation ceremony on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University. Officials in Richmond said that three people suffered life-threatening injuries and four non-life-threatening injuries after gunshots outside the Altria Theater on Tuesday afternoon. Gun Violence in US: 216 Mass Shootings and 6,692 Deaths So Far in 2023, Says Report.

Police say that two suspects were arrested, The Independent reported. The conditions of the shooting victims have not been released. US Shooting: Seven Shot, One Fatally in Chicago When Gunfire Erupts Amid Remembrance for Man Killed in Car Crash.

Virginia Commonwealth University Shooting Video:

UPDATE: At least 5 people seriously injured after shooting near high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia - WTVR pic.twitter.com/U0vJy1SBKN — BNO News (@BNONews) June 6, 2023

Huguenot High School's graduation ceremonies were ending when the shooting was reported, according to witnesses. The Altria Theater is the site of high school graduation ceremonies for Richmond Public Schools, according to WTVR.

