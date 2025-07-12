New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has underlined India's increasing involvement in the Indo-Pacific region, guided by its SAGAR vision, Security And Growth for All in the Region. The government stressed its commitment to a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific that respects sovereignty, resolves disputes peacefully, and follows international law.

In its Annual Report for 2024, the MEA said, "India's objective is a multi-faceted engagement with all countries in the region and those with interests in it, encompassing political, security, economic, and socio-cultural spheres, aimed at Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)."

Also Read | 'We All Deserve Better': US State Department Lays Off Over 1,300 Employees Under Donald Trump Administration Plan.

The report noted steady progress in India's ties with regional bodies, especially as the country marked ten years of the Act East Policy, which focuses on India's extended neighbourhood in the Indo-Pacific. ASEAN continues to be central to this approach.

India has increased its engagement with key regional platforms such as the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), East Asia Summit (EAS), Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), Mekong-Ganga Cooperation (MGC), Indian Ocean Commission (IOC), Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS), and the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT).

Also Read | Elon Musk's Tesla To Open 1st Experience Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex Next Week, Donald Trump Calls Building of Factory in India 'Unfair' to US.

The MEA said the India-ASEAN relationship was upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022. At the 21st India-ASEAN Summit held in Vientiane, Laos, on October 10, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ASEAN leaders reviewed the partnership and issued joint statements on digital transformation and future cooperation.

The report also referred to deep cultural ties and people-to-people links, including events like the India-ASEAN Women Scientists Conclave. It noted that ASEAN is now one of India's important trade and technology partners.

The East Asia Summit was described as a key forum for strategic dialogue. PM Modi attended its 19th edition on October 11, 2024, where he backed ASEAN centrality and urged respect for international rules. He also spoke on issues such as terrorism, cyber threats, and the revival of Nalanda University, which is supported by many EAS member countries.

India's work in the western Indian Ocean was also covered. India has been an observer in the Indian Ocean Commission since 2020 and is Vice-Chair of IORA for 2023-2025. It has taken up projects on maritime safety, security, and the Blue Economy. According to the World Bank, the Blue Economy promotes sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth and job creation while preserving marine ecosystems.

The Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI), launched by India in 2019, focuses on seven areas including maritime security and trade connectivity, and has seen participation from countries like the UK, Australia, and Japan.

The MEA also highlighted India's role in sub-regional cooperation. It chairs key working groups under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation (MGC), the oldest sub-regional platform set up in 2000. India has sanctioned 121 Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) under MGC and has launched the MGC Business Council. The country has also supported capacity-building initiatives and projects in technology.

India joined the IMT-GT in 2022 as its first Development Partner and hosted its first Early Harvest Project in New Delhi in 2024, focusing on training in computer networking.

The 2024 MEA report presents India's SAGAR vision as the guiding force behind its active regional role, aiming to bring stability and inclusive growth across the Indo-Pacific.

The report also referred to Prime Minister Modi's March 2025 announcement of the Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR) doctrine in Mauritius, which expands on SAGAR's goals.

Based on India's Neighbourhood First policy and the MAHASAGAR outlook, the country continues to act as a first responder in crises and a net security provider in the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)