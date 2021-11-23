New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Indian Naval Ship Khanjar, an indigenously built Missile Corvette along with Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft, is undertaking coordinated patrol (CORPAT) with Indonesian Naval Ship KRI Sultan Thaha Syaifuddin, (376), a Kapitan Patimura-Class Corvette, a ministry release said on Tuesday.

The 37th edition of CORPAT between India and Indonesia began on November 23 and will end on November 24.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, the 37th edition of CORPAT between India and Indonesia will also witness the participation of Maritime Patrol Aircraft from both nations.

The exercise, is being conducted as a 'non-contact, "at sea only" exercise in view of COVID-19 pandemic and highlights the mutual trust, synergy and cooperation between the two friendly Navies, the statement said.

India and Indonesia have been carrying out Coordinated Patrols (CORPAT) along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) twice in a year since 2002, with an aim of keeping this vital part of the Indian Ocean Region safe and secure for commercial shipping, international trade and conduct of legitimate maritime activities.

CORPATs help build understanding and interoperability between navies, and facilitate institution of measures to prevent and suppress Illegal Unreported Unregulated (IUU) fishing, drug trafficking, maritime terrorism, armed robbery and piracy.

As part of Government of India's vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region), Indian Navy has been proactively engaging with the countries in the Indian Ocean Region. India and Indonesia have traditionally enjoyed a close and friendly relationship covering a wide spectrum of activities and interactions, which have strengthened and institutionalised over the years. The Maritime interactions have been growing steadily between the two navies with frequent port visits, bilateral exercises and training exchanges.

The 37th edition of IND-INDO CORPAT seeks to bolster the maritime cooperation between the two navies and forge strong bonds of friendship across the Indo Pacific, the ministry statement said. (ANI)

