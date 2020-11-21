New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Saturday said that India is committed to supporting the dispute resolution sector and encouraging the development of the sub-continent as an important global hub for international arbitration.

Speaking at the third Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA)-India Conference, Shringla said, "India is committed to supporting the dispute resolution sector and encouraging the development of the sub-continent as an important global hub for international arbitration."

Also Read | UK Signs Interim Trade Deal with Canada Ahead of Post-Brexit Talks.

"We have proactively reviewed and modernised our arbitration legislation reflecting international best practices to make sure that our laws stay up-to-date, and support the needs of users of arbitration," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)