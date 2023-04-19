Panaji (Goa) [India], April 19 (ANI): The World Health Organisation (WHO)'s India representative, Roderico Ofrin, on Wednesday said India is very well-poised to lead the G20 countries as it has well-invested in areas of health emergency preparedness and response architecture.

He also underlined that India has also focused on how to scale up the networks for medical countermeasures and digital health.

Speaking at the 2nd G20 Health Working Group meeting in Goa, Ofrin told ANI, "It has been an exciting three days now. Focus on 3 agenda items, the health emergency preparedness and response architecture, a focus on how to scale up the networks for medical countermeasures and digital health. And in all these areas, India is very well-poised to lead the G20 countries. It has done investments in all three areas."

He further said New Delhi has not only invested in its health sector but also has scaled up in all these areas, as he described the discussions from the meetings as "very rich".

"As a special representative for some time, I have seen how the country has scaled up in all these areas. It's been a real privilege and the discussions were very rich and India's examples are examples to the world," Roderico Ofrin told ANI, sharing his experience at the Health Working Group meet in Goa.

The second Health Working Group meeting under G20 India Presidency kicked off in Goa on April 17 and will culmibate on April 19. More than 180 delegates from 19 G20 member countries, 10 invited states and 22 international organisations are participating at the meet, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

The 2nd HWG meeting will have thematic discussions on the following three priorities identified under the G20 Health Track:

Priority I: Health Emergencies Prevention, Preparedness and Response (with Focus on One Health & AMR):Priority II: Strengthening Cooperation in Pharmaceutical Sector with a focus on Access and Availability to safe, effective, quality and Affordable Medical Countermeasures (Vaccines, Therapeutics and Diagnostics)Priority III: Digital Health Innovations and Solutions to Aid Universal Health Coverage and Improve Healthcare Service Delivery"

Several cultural programmes infused with flavours of Goan culture were planned for the event to showcase India's rich diversity and culture based on the Indian philosophy of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'.

India assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1, 2022, marking a significant milestone. India is currently part of the G20 Troika comprising Indonesia, India and Brazil marking the first time that the Troika is consisting of three developing and emerging economies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that G20 India Presidency will be inclusive, action-oriented and decisive. The theme unveiled by Prime Minister: 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', based on India's philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', is a catchphrase for people across the world to collectively work towards building a healthier post-pandemic world.(ANI)

