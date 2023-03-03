New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni inaugurated the Raisina Dialogue 2023 hosted by the Observer Research Foundation and the Ministry of External Affairs on March 2, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics.

In her inaugural address, Meloni stressed that "India and Italy shared a profound conviction in the rule of law, and a human-centric vision in which democracy, peace, science and progress went hand in hand."

Italian PM Meloni noted that the threats posed by climate change, terrorism, war and rapid digital transformations could only be addressed by greater international resolve, calling attention to the necessity for strong leadership in a time of global turbulence, Observer Research Foundation (ORF) said in a press release.

In her inaugural address at the Raisina Dialogue, which is being held between March 2-4 in New Delhi, Giorgia Meloni highlighted the growing connectivity between Europe and the Indo-Pacific and its positive implications for trade and strategic partnerships, according to ORF's press release. She recognised the importance of the G20 as a global grouping that could jointly resolve complex challenges and assured PM Modi of Italy's support for India's interventions as G20 president.

Meloni stressed that a joint commitment to advance the G20 agenda was one of several areas of mutual interest and emphasised that India and Italy had recently decided to scale up their bilateral ties. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered the vote of thanks at the inauguration, as per the press release.

In his address, Jaishankar said that although the world is experiencing unprecedented uncertainty, however, for every challenge there are solutions and capable leadership. He further said that G20 has offered both.

The Observer Research Foundation, in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, organised the eighth edition of The Raisina Dialogue. It is being held between March 2-4, 2023 in New Delhi. This year's conference is entitled Provocation, Uncertainty, Turbulence: Lighthouse in the Tempest? The Dialogue will engage with compelling issues that are reshaping the world order, negotiate volatility, explore solutions, and craft a collective response that will help lift all.

The Raisina Dialogue includes over 100 sessions, spanning panel discussions, roundtables, studio sessions, and associated events across five thematic pillars that will be part of the Raisina Dialogue 2023.

More than 2500 participants from over 100 countries will be hosted at the Raisina Dialogue this year. They include serving and former heads of state, ministers and lawmakers, diplomats, policy planners, military leaders, heads of multilateral institutions, business chiefs and eminent thinkers.

This year, the Raisina Dialogue also hosted the inaugural Raisina @ Sydney Dialogue and the Raisina Dialogue in Washington in February, according to ORF's press release. The Raisina Dialogue has established itself as India's leading geopolitical and geoeconomic conference, shaping global public policy conversations around the world. (ANI)

