New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Japanese counterpart on Friday to discuss the developments in West Asia and international shipping via the Strait of Hormuz.

The call between the leaders lasted for approximately 20 minutes.

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Sharing the details of the conversation in a post on X, EAM also appreciated the message of condolence for the lives of Indians lost in the conflict during his call with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

"Good to speak with FM Toshimitsu Motegi of Japan. Discussed developments in West Asia, including international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Appreciate his condolences for the Indian lives lost in the conflict", EAM wrote on X.

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https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2042493174338207858?s=20

Sharing the details of the call, the Japanese Foreign Ministry noted that the leaders appreciated the recent announcement by US and Iran.

The Japanese Foreign Minister called for closer coordination with the international community and EAM Jaishankar noted that Delhi and Tokyo would continue to work closely with each other.

The two leaders underlined the need to promote multilateral cooperation to enhance energy resilience and resource supply

"In light of the current situation in the Middle East, Minister MOTEGI expressed his condolences regarding the casualties among Indian nationals. In addition, Minister MOTEGI stated that Japan welcomes the recent announcement by both the United States and Iran as a positive development. He also stated that what matters most is that de-escalation, including the safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, is steadily achieved, and expressed his hopes that a final agreement will be reached promptly through the negotiations between the United States and Iran. He further stated that he would like to closely coordinate with the international community, including India", the statement said.

"In response, Minister Jaishankar stated that India will continue to work closely with Japan so that de-escalation of the situation would be realized, including the safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Both Ministers concurred that Japan and India will continue to communicate closely with each other. Furthermore, both Ministers concurred on promoting multilateral cooperation, including Japan and India, to enhance the resiliency of energy and resource supply", it added.

The call between the leaders comes after US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire following weeks-long conflict that impacted several countries in West Asia and Gulf in light of US-Israeli military operations in Iran. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)