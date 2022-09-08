Tokyo [Japan], September 8 (ANI): India and Japan have the responsibility for ensuring a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific and that can be achieved through a range of policies and mechanisms, including cooperation in the Quad framework, utilization of ASEAN platforms and participation in bodies like ReCAAP, Supply Chain Resilience Initiative, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

He further said, "Together, we are also poised to take forward the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, amongst others."

Also Read | Queen Elizabeth II Health Update: Britain’s Queen Under Medical Supervision at Balmoral Castle Residence in Scotland After Health Concerns.

Jaishankar made this statement in his concluding remarks of the India-Japan 2+2 ministerial meeting in Tokyo.

India and Japan are committed to promoting a rules-based order, ensuring respect for international law and norms, and safeguarding the global commons, the EAM said.

Also Read | Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Urges Indian Businesses To Invest in Her Country.

He noted that there is a need of creating resilient and reliable supply chains in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic.

"Conflicts and climate events have further aggravated the global economic situation, creating deep anxieties in respect of energy and food security. Trust and transparency are our shared concerns in a digitized world," Jaishankar added.

In the concluding remarks, Jaishankar said that they are working together on cyber security, 5G deployment and critical and strategic minerals, which were part of the agenda of their deliberations today.

"Strengthening our foreign policy coordination is essential to realize the true benefits of the substantial convergence in our interests and outlook. They obviously concentrate on the Indo-Pacific but extend to many other regional, global and multilateral platforms as well. The exchange of views on the crucial situations facing the international community today was particularly useful," Jaishankar said.

"Our Special Strategic and Global Partnership reflect interests and increase our footprint that extends well beyond the immediate region. In growing our own ties and working with other partners, we are both guided by shared values and common principles," he added.

Recalling his Japanese counterpart Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi's statement about India's chairing of G20, which will overlap with Japan's chairship of the G-7, Jaishankar said that the common commitment to reformed multilateralism is reflected in the G-4 consultations that they regularly have, which will be held later in the month. As active providers of development assistance, India and Japan see the benefits of cooperating in third countries, especially in South East Asia, South Asia and Africa.

Jaishankar thanked his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada for the wide-ranging and open conversations in the 2+2 Ministerial Meeting.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Just concluded a warm and productive 2+2 Ministerial meeting along with Raksha Mantri @rajnathsingh ji in Tokyo. Thank FM Hayashi Yoshimasa and Defence Minister Hamada Yasukazu for the wide ranging and open conversations." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)