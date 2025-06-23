Cork (Ireland), Jun 23 (PTI) India has suffered the scourge of terrorism, enduring bombings, assassinations and other atrocities, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Monday as he joined Irish and Canadian leaders to pay homage to victims of bombing of Air India 'Kanishka' flight 40 years back in Ahakista, Cork, Ireland.

Speaking at the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Air India Flight 182 (Kanishka) bombing, Puri called on the international community to unite against terrorism. "The world needs to come together - not only in isolated episodes of solemn mourning such as these, but in collective, proactive efforts to combat terrorism."

Puri is leading a 7-member Indian delegations to pay homage to the 329 victims of the terror attack at the Ahakista Memorial in Cork, Ireland.

The flight which was on its way to Delhi had exploded off the Irish coast in one of the worst acts of aviation terror.

Puri joined Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, and Canadian Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree at the ceremony.

Recalling the tragedy of June 23, 1985, when Air India Flight 182 was destroyed mid-air by a bomb planted by Canada-based terrorists, killing all 329 on board, including over 80 children, Puri said the tragedy was not an accident but a "deliberate, heinous act carried out by fringe elements seeking to divide India".

Terrorism and extremism remain very real even today, he said. "For decades, India has suffered the scourge of terrorism. Time and again, our people have endured bombings, assassinations, and other atrocities - from Jammu & Kashmir to Punjab to Mumbai."

The world, he said, has seen the inhuman cruelty perpetrated in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists.

"Terrorism threatens to take away the most fundamental human right - the right to life, for no rhyme or reason. It is the bane of humanity and represents the worst impulses," he said, adding that in 2024, deaths caused by terrorism increased by 22 per cent to 8,352.

"While the Khalistani extremist ideology has failed in its misguided mission to tear India apart, we recognise that these dangerous ideologies have not disappeared entirely. Today, they persist in some diaspora circles and continue to provoke hate and division," he said.

Calling upon the Canadian government to join India in countering this shared threat, Puri said: "Canada is a valued partner and friend. We share vibrant cultural and economic relations with each other. India and Canada are bound by democratic traditions."

He urged for deeper collaboration between the two nations through intelligence sharing, counter-radicalisation efforts, and the disruption of terror financing. "India stands ready to do more. Our security agencies, intelligence apparatus, and diplomatic channels are fully committed to partnering with the world to ensure that such tragedies are never repeated."

Puri also acknowledged and thanked the people of Ahakista and the Irish government for their compassion in the aftermath of the 1985 tragedy. "They opened their homes and hearts to grieving families - an act of humanity that continues to inspire."

In closing, the minister reiterated India's unwavering resolve to honour the memory of the victims by striving for global peace and security. "Let today's commemoration be a united message - those who spread hate and terror will never prevail over humanity, democracy, and friendship."

