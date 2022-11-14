New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): India and the Kyrgyz Republic on Monday undertook a comprehensive review of their bilateral ties in diverse areas including political, economic, commercial and defence during the 12th round of Foreign Office Consultations which were held in Bishkek on Monday.

The Indian delegation was led by Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs. The Kyrgyz delegation was led by Aibek Muhtarovich Artykbaev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

"During the consultations, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of their bilateral ties in diverse areas including political, economic, commercial, defence, development partnership, capacity building, education, consular matters, cultural cooperation and connectivity," MEA release said.

The release said both sides examined the implementation of the decisions taken during the First India-Central Asia Summit held on January 27 this year.

The discussions also included how to increase trade and investment between the two countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international matters of mutual interest and agreed to strengthen their cooperation in UN and other multilateral forums.

During the visit, Secretary (West) also had a meeting with Indira Sharshenova, Deputy Minister of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The possibilities of cooperation in the field of IT sector, including sharing of experience from India's digital initiatives were discussed.

Secretary (West) Verma extended an invitation to Deputy Foreign Minister Artykbaev to visit India for the next round of Foreign Office Consultations to be held on a mutually convenient date. (ANI)

