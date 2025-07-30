New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): India and Nepal enhanced their cooperation on boundary management during the seventh meeting of the India-Nepal Boundary Working Group (BWG), held in New Delhi from July 28 to 29, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

According to a release by the MEA, the meeting was co-chaired by Surveyor General of India Hitesh Kumar S Makwana and Director General of Nepal's Survey Department Prakash Joshi.

Also Read | UK Will Recognise State of Palestine at UNGA Unless Israel Agrees to Ceasefire and Take Steps To End Appalling Situation in Gaza: PM Keir Starmer (Watch Video).

"The 7th India-Nepal Boundary Working Group met in New Delhi (July 28-29), co-chaired by the Surveyor General of India & DG, Survey Department of Nepal. Both sides reviewed India-Nepal boundary matters; adopted updated modalities for inspection, repair and maintenance of boundary pillar; and also finalised a work plan for the coming years," the MEA stated in a post on X.

The BWG reviewed progress since its sixth meeting in August 2019, focusing on the maintenance of boundary pillars along the India-Nepal border. The meeting resulted in the adoption of "Updated Modalities for Inspection, Repair & Maintenance of Boundary Pillars along the India-Nepal Boundary," aimed at expediting these efforts.

Also Read | US Vice President JD Vance Tried To Call Me 4 to 5 Times on May 9, but I Did Not Pick Up His Calls, Says PM Narendra Modi During Operation Sindoor Debate in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

"The seventh meeting of the India-Nepal Boundary Working Group (BWG) was held in New Delhi, India, on 28 and 29 July 2025. The Indian delegation was led by Shri Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana, Surveyor General of India, Survey of India. The Nepali delegation was led by Mr. Prakash Joshi, Director General, Survey Department, Government of Nepal. Both sides reviewed the progress of work done subsequent to the last (6th) BWG meeting held in August 2019. The two sides jointly adopted "Updated Modalities for Inspection, Repair & Maintenance of Boundary Pillars along the India-Nepal Boundary" and agreed to expedite work in this regard," the MEA stated in the release.

Additionally, both countries finalised a comprehensive work plan for the next three years. They agreed to use modern technology to strengthen border management, and expressed commitment to convene the next Survey Officials Committee (SOC) meeting in Nepal at mutually convenient dates to continue progress in boundary-related matters. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)