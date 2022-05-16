Kathmandu [Nepal], May 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that in the ongoing situation in the world, the friendship between India and Nepal is set to benefit the entire humanity.

PM Modi made the remarks while addressing the Buddha Purnima celebrations in Kathmandu during his day-long visit to Nepal's Lumbini.

"Given the situation throughout the world, our deepening friendship will benefit the entire humanity, and the devotion and faith of both our countries in Lord Buddha bind us in one thread, makes us members of the same family," PM Modi said.

In his speech, PM Modi emphasized the need to further deepen the relationships between the two countries.

"We have to give our relations the height of Nepal. Festivals, Rituals, and even familial relations, the kinds of relationships we have lived in for thousands of years, we have to link them with science, infrastructure and technology as well," PM Modi said.

During his speech, PM Modi made a number of references to Lord Buddha and highlighted that the message of Buddhism needs to be spread to the entire world

"Buddha is above geopolitical boundaries, he is for everyone, he belongs to everyone," PM Modi said.

"Even our Lord Ram is incomplete without Nepal," PM Modi said.

PM Modi arrived in Lumbini this morning on an official visit. On arrival at Lumbini, Prime Minister was received by the Nepal PM and his spouse Arzu Deuba.

Both the leaders participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of a Centre of Buddhist Culture and Heritage in Lumbini, on the occasion of Buddha Jayanti.

During the visit, India and Nepal signed a slew of agreements, including cooperation among the higher educational institutions of the two countries and the state power authorities.

They also visited the Maya Devi Temple. As Prime Minister, this is his fifth visit to Nepal and first to Lumbini. (ANI)

