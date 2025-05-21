Geneva [Switzerland], May 21 (ANI): Reinforcing the strong health partnership between the two nations, India and Nepal held a significant bilateral meeting in Geneva on Tuesday (local time) on the sidelines of the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA78).

The meeting, held between India's Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava and Nepal's Minister of Health and Population Pradip Paudel, focused on key health issues such as affordable drugs, communicable and non-communicable diseases (NCDs), digital health, and capacity building of the health workforce.

Also Read | Elon Musk Says He Will Cut Back on Political Campaign Spending After Heavily Backing Donald Trump in 2024 US Presidential Election.

"A bilateral meeting took place today on the sidelines of #WHA78 between Health Secretary, Govt of India, Punya Salila Srivastava and Pradip Paudel, Minister of Health and Population, Govt of Nepal. Bilateral issues on health such as ensuring affordable drugs, communicable diseases, NCDs, digital health and capacity building of health workforce were discussed," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) stated in a post on X.

"The meeting also reinforced the strong partnership and support shared by India and Nepal," The MoHFW further noted.

Also Read | Asim Munir Elevated to Field Marshal: Pakistan Promotes Army Chief for 'Securing Country' After Being Beaten and Humiliated in Operation Sindoor.

Earlier, India was conferred with the certificate of eliminating Trachoma as a public health problem at the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda lauded this achievement and said it was a proud moment for the nation.

"A proud moment for the nation at WHA78 (World Health Assembly), India has been conferred the Certificate of Elimination of Trachoma as a Public Health Problem by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General at WHO, at the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva," Nadda stated in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed the 78th Session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva from New Delhi on Tuesday, highlighting India's contributions to global health initiatives under the unifying theme of "One World for Health".

PM Modi mentioned India's Ayushman Bharat scheme, the world's largest health insurance program, which covers 580 million people and provides free treatment.

He outlined three cores for the future of a healthy world - inclusion, integrated vision and collaboration. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)