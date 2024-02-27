Muscat [Oman], February 27 (ANI): India and Oman held their ninth Strategic Dialogue at the level of the Deputy National Security Advisor of the National Security Council Secretariats in Muscat, Oman, on Monday, informed sources.

Deputy National Security Advisor at the National Security Council Secretariat, Vikram Misri, represented India at the dialogue.

This dialogue, which began in 2014, has been regularly held annually, alternatively in India and Oman. However, the dialogue could not be held in 2021 and 2022 in the wake of Covid pandemic.

Misri also called on General Sultan bin Mohammed Al Nomani, Minister of Royal Office, Sultanate of Oman, during his visit to Muscat for the Ninth Strategic Dialogue. He expressed his deep appreciation for the close cooperation between India and Oman and expressed the hope that India-Oman ties would continue to grow.

As per the sources, the strategic dialogue was held in a frank and constructive manner and both sides held discussions on various issues of regional and bilateral concern. They discussed the regional security situation resulting from the Gaza conflict, including in the Red Sea, the GCC region and the Middle East in general.

On the bilateral front, both sides recalled the highly successful visit last year of His Majesty, the Sultan of Oman, to India. The Indian side also thanked Oman for their participation and cooperation in making the G20 Summit held in New Delhi last year a successful event.

Highlighting the historical nature of bilateral ties, both sides noted the positive impact of people-to-people contacts between India and Oman. India thanked Oman for hosting a large number of Indians, who had contributed positively to the development of Oman.

It was agreed that the waters between India and Oman acted as a link between the two countries. Both sides noted that discussions on the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement were progressing and that its early finalization would benefit both nations, sources stated.

It was also agreed that all existing bilateral issues on which agreement had been reached would be closely followed up and new areas for cooperation would be identified. In this context, discussions were held on strategic, military and security cooperation, apart from cooperation in disaster management, oceanography and artificial intelligence.

Both sides reaffirmed the long-standing ties between India and Oman and reiterated their commitment to taking all possible steps to maintain high levels of cooperation.

India and Oman also agreed that progress had been achieved on several fronts since the last dialogue in New Delhi in early 2023 and expressed the hope that the momentum gained could be maintained. The 10th round of the India-Oman Strategic Dialogue will be held in New Delhi next year, the source added. (ANI)

