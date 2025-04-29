Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], April 29 (ANI): Secretary (ER) Dammu Ravi represented External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday and advocated for urgent reforms of global governance institutions including UN Security Council to better reflect the contemporary realities, taking into account the development aspirations of the Global South.

Dammu Ravi thanked the BRICS nations for expressing solidarity with India following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. He reaffirmed India's commitment to working closely with BRICS to strengthen efforts against terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism, financing and safe havens.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Secretary (ER) Dammu Ravi represented EAM @DrSJaishankar at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Rio de Janeiro. He advocated for urgent reforms of global governance institutions including UN Security Council to better reflect the contemporary realities, taking into account the development aspirations of the Global South. He thanked BRICS countries for their solidarity with India following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed India's commitment to working closely with BRICS to strengthen efforts against terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism, financing, and safe havens."

The Pahalgam attack, which took place on April 22, left 26 people dead and several others injured after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam. Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

On April 25, BRICS Sherpa Secretary (ER) Dammu Ravi participated in the BRICS Sherpas' meeting, held in Rio de Janeiro. During the meeting, the participants discussed multilateralism, sustainable development, and the enhancement of intra-BRICS cooperation.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), BRICS comprises eleven major emerging economies, representing approximately 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP, and approximately 26 per cent of global trade.

As a formal grouping, BRIC was established after the meeting of the leaders of Russia, India, and China in St. Petersburg, which took place on the margins of the G8 Outreach Summit in 2006. The grouping was formalised during the 1st meeting of BRIC Foreign Ministers on the margins of UNGA in New York in 2006.

The first BRIC Summit was held in Yekaterinburg, Russia, in 2009. 4. At the BRIC Foreign Ministers' meeting in New York in 2010, it was agreed to expand BRIC into BRICS, with South Africa included. Accordingly, South Africa attended the 3rd BRICS Summit in Sanya in 2011.

BRICS was further expanded in 2024, with Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE becoming full members on 1 January 2024. In January 2025, Indonesia joined the BRICS as a full member while Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan were inducted as partner countries of the BRICS. (ANI)

