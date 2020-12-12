New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): India and Qatar on Friday agreed to set up a task force on Energy, to identify specific projects in India's energy sector for Qatari investments, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

The task force will be represented by Vice President of Qatar Petroleum and a senior officer from the Petroleum Ministry.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Can be Given to People With Allergies, Says Developer.

During the discussion with Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan reiterated Qatar's role as a reliable supplier of liquified natural gas (LNG) and liquified petroleum gas (LPG).

"I reiterated Qatar's role as a reliable supplier of LNG and LPG. We also agreed to further strengthen cooperation in the energy sector and move beyond the buyer-seller relationship to a comprehensive one, including two-way investments," Pradhan said in a tweet.

Also Read | Australia Halts Production of Indigenous COVID-19 Vaccine After Trials Show It Effects HIV Diagnosis.

He further said that the discussions were held on "promoting Qatari investments in the entire energy value chain in India".

"Minister Al-Kaabi and I have agreed to set up a Task Force on Energy, represented by VP of Qatar Petroleum and a senior officer from Petroleum Ministry to identify specific projects in India's energy sector for Qatari investments," he said in the following tweet.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, this discussion was a follow-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's discussion with Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar, on December 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)