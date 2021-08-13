Volgograd [Russia], August 12 (ANI): The India-Russia joint training exercise INDRA 2021 which was held at Prudboy Ranges, Volgograd in Russia, ended on Thursday.

The culmination ceremony was marked by march past by both contingents, military band display and unfurling of national flags, ADG PI, Indian Army informed in a tweet.

The exercise was aimed at enhancing interoperability between the two armies.

The conduct of the exercise also entailed academic discussions between expert groups of both contingents. The exercise focused on unit-level joint planning and conduct of anti-terrorist operations and will include cordon and search operations, intelligence gathering and sharing, perception management, humanitarian laws and hostage rescue in simulated settings, an official release informed.

Exercise INDRA was aimed to strengthen mutual confidence, interoperability and enable sharing of best practices between the armed forces. (ANI)

