New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): In a swift response to the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday, the Indian Army, under 'Operation Brahma', is deploying a specialised medical task force to provide urgent humanitarian assistance on Saturday, a statement by the Ministry of Defence said.

A 118-member team from the elite Shatrujeet Brigade Medical Responders, led by Lieutenant Colonel Jagneet Gill, is set to take off for Myanmar shortly, along with essential medical equipment and supplies.

According to the statement, the Airborne Angels Task Force is trained and equipped to deliver advanced medical and surgical care in disaster-affected zones.

As part of the operation, the Indian Army will establish a 60-bed Medical Treatment Centre to provide immediate care to those injured in the calamity. The facility will be capable of handling trauma cases, emergency surgeries, and essential medical services to support the local healthcare system, which the disaster has severely strained.

This humanitarian assistance underlines India's commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the timeless Indian ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - the world is one family. The Indian Army continues to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with friendly nations in times of crisis, reflecting India's resolve to be a first responder in the region, the statement added.

The deployment has been coordinated closely with the Ministry of External Affairs and in partnership with authorities in Myanmar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that a 118-member Indian Army Field Hospital unit is en route to Mandalay from Agra.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Operation Brahma- A 118-member Indian Army Field Hospital unit is en route to Mandalay from Agra. The team will assist in providing first aid and emergency medical services to the people of Myanmar."

According to data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the March 2025 quake was the most powerful to strike Myanmar in over a century, CNN reported. Yesterday's quake has killed at least 1,000 people in Myanmar with the USGS estimating that the death toll could top 10,000. (ANI)

