New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): India and Mongolia on Tuesday took a significant step forward in strengthening their cultural and developmental partnership, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing free e-visas for Mongolian citizens and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cultural and people-to-people ties.

During a joint press statement with Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa in the national capital, Prime Minister Modi said the newly signed MoU between the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council and Mongolia's Arkhangai Province would give "a fresh boost" to cultural ties between the two nations.

He also announced an annual sponsored visit for young Mongolian cultural ambassadors to India.

"The MoU signed today between the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council and Mongolia's Arkhangai Province will give a fresh boost to our cultural ties... Even though we do not share a border, India has always considered Mongolia a close neighbour. We will continue to strengthen people-to-people ties. We have decided to provide free e-visas to Mongolian citizens. And we will sponsor the annual visit of young cultural ambassadors from Mongolia to India," PM Modi said.

The MoU, signed during President Ukhnaa's official visit, aims to deepen historical and civilisational linkages, particularly through shared Buddhist heritage and cultural exchanges between Ladakh and Arkhangai.

Highlighting India's role as a reliable partner in Mongolia's development, the Prime Minister emphasised the ongoing Oil Refinery Project, supported by India's USD 1.7 billion line of credit.

"India has been a strong and reliable partner in Mongolia's development. The Oil Refinery Project, supported by India's USD 1.7 billion line of credit, will strengthen Mongolia's energy security. It is India's largest development partnership project globally, with over 2,500 Indian professionals working alongside their Mongolian counterparts to make it a reality," the PM said.

The refinery, being constructed in Sainshand, Dornogovi Province, is expected to meet approximately 70 per cent of Mongolia's domestic fuel demand, thereby reducing the country's reliance on imports.

PM Modi also underscored advancements in skill development and education.

"Through the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Centre of Excellence for IT and the India-Mongolia Friendship School, the aspirations of Mongolia's youth are reaching new heights. These projects are a testament to the depth of our friendship," he said.

The Prime Minister also announced additional projects aimed at improving livelihoods, including initiatives in healthcare, renewable energy, and community development, with a focus on addressing the needs of ordinary Mongolians.

"We are also announcing several projects aimed at improving the lives of ordinary people. We will continue these efforts, keeping the needs of the people of Mongolia at the forefront," he added.

The private sector's growing role was also highlighted, with PM Modi noting, "I am happy that our private sector is also exploring new possibilities of cooperation in areas such as energy, critical minerals, rare earths, digital, mining, agriculture, dairy, and cooperatives."

Meanwhile, Ukhnaa, during a joint press statement, stated that the Mongolian Air Carrier is preparing to operate flights to New Delhi and Amritsar, which are expected to start later this year and provide a boost, especially to the tourism and business sectors.

"Mongolian air carrier is preparing to operate charter flights to New Delhi and Amritsar starting later this year, which will make a substantial contribution to expanding our bilateral relations and cooperation, including tourism and business sectors," he said.

He also hailed the friendship of the spiritual neighbours and invited PM Modi to pay a state visit to Mongolia.

PM Modi later also expressed happiness and said, "I am delighted to welcome President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and his delegation to India. The Mongolian President's visit to India, after a six-year gap, is an important event in itself. This visit is taking place as India and Mongolia mark 70 years of political ties and 10 years of strategic partnership. On this occasion, we have launched a joint poster stamp..."

The Mongolian President arrived in Delhi on Monday for a four-day state visit. (ANI)

