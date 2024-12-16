New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): India and Sri Lanka signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in New Delhi on Monday.

Addressing a joint press conference following the singing, PM Modi highlighted India's robust support to Sri Lanka's development. "India has so far provided 5 billion dollars in line of credit and grant assistance to Sri Lanka. We have cooperation in all 25 districts of Sri Lanka, and the selection of our projects is always based on the development priorities of the partner countries," he said.

He also announced India's decision to grant assistance for the rehabilitation of the Maho-Anuradhapura railway signalling system and Kankesanthurai Port.

PM Modi further detailed new initiatives under India's developmental cooperation with Sri Lanka. "From next year, monthly scholarships will be given to 200 students in the universities of Jaffna and Eastern Province. In the next five years, 1500 civil servants of Sri Lanka will be trained in India," he stated.

India's involvement in the sectors of housing, renewable energy, agriculture, dairy, fisheries, and infrastructure development was also emphasised. "India will also participate in the unique digital project in Sri Lanka," Modi added, underscoring the broadening scope of collaboration.

India and Sri Lanka share a relationship that spans more than 2,500 years, rooted in deep civilisational and historical ties. This connection is further strengthened by India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and its Security and Growth for All in the Region (S.A.G.A.R) vision. The shared cultural heritage and people-to-people exchanges form the bedrock of the bilateral partnership, which encompasses diverse areas such as trade, education, and infrastructure.

The Indian-origin community in Sri Lanka, which includes Tamil plantation workers and a smaller population of business-focused professionals, also contributes to the bilateral dynamic. With approximately 1.6 million Indian-origin Tamils and 10,000 People of Indian Origin engaged in commerce and other sectors, these groups act as a bridge between the two nations, fostering socio-economic and cultural connections. (ANI)

