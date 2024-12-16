New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The world mourns the loss of legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, whose groundbreaking contributions to Indian classical music brought the art form to global prominence.

Among the many tributes, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti expressed deep sorrow, highlighting Hussain's profound impact on music and his enduring legacy.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Garcetti wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the legendary Zakir Hussain, who inspired generations of musicians and whose remarkable gift touched so many people around the world. May his memory be a blessing."

The US Embassy in India also paid homage to the maestro, acknowledging his role in strengthening cultural ties between nations. "Forever in our hearts, Wah Ustaad Wah! We pay our tributes to Ustad Zakir Hussain, a true maestro who touched millions of hearts worldwide with this special video we created with him to celebrate 75 years of the US-India relationship," the Embassy posted on X.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of legendary table maestro, Ustad Zakhir Hussain.Taking to social media X (formerly Twitter), Modi in a post, described Hussain as a genius who revolutionised Indian classical music, bringing the tabla to global recognition.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji. He will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionized the world of Indian classical music. He also brought the tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm. Through this, he seamlessly blended Indian classical traditions with global music, thus becoming an icon of cultural unity," the post read.

The Prime Minister further highlighted that Hussain's iconic performances and soulful compositions would continue to inspire generations of music lovers and musicians.

"His iconic performances and soulful compositions will contribute to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the global music community," the post further read. (ANI)

