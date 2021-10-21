Thimphu [Bhutan], October 21 (ANI): Indian embassy in Bhutan on Thursday thanked Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering for his wishes on India's achievement of reaching the milestone of one billion vaccination doses.

"Thank you Dr Lotay Tshering @PMBhutan for your best wishes on India's achievement reaching the milestone of 1 Billion Vaccination Doses as well as your appreciation for the #VaccineMaitri initiative launched by PM @narendramodi," the embassy tweeted.

In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal at 9:47 am today.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. Initially, the vaccination was opened for Health Care Workers (HCWs) only.

From February 2, front line workers were made eligible for vaccination. These included state and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence and Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff and Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election Staff.

The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1 all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. (ANI)

