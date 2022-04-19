Washington [US], April 19 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said India's economic recovery from the impact of COVID-19 has been "distinct and pronounced" and the country will continue to be one of the fastest-growing economies in this decade.

"In spite of the severe lockdown during the first quarter of 2020-2021, the recovery has been distinct and the recovery has been pronounced. And today, therefore, we are able to get back where we were earlier--- one of the fastest-growing economies in the world," Sitharaman said in her speech at the Washington-based think tank Atlantic Council.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Crisis: One Dead, 12 Injured After Police Open Fire At Anti-Govt Protesters in Rambukkana.

"As we look at India -- given the pandemic and recovery from it and also where we stand today --- we see the decade before us ending in 2030 as a very robust decade, where India would definitely be one of the fastest continuingly growing economies," she added.

The minister also referred to the reforms done by the government including those before and in the situation created by COVID-19.

Also Read | IMF Projects India's Growth Forecast to 8.2% in Financial Year 2022-23.

"GST (Goods and Services Tax) was done before the pandemic, equally, measures for digitizing the Indian economy had been undertaken prior to the pandemic," she said.

The minister also referred to the government leveraging the JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile) for its welfare initiatives. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)