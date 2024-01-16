Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, stressed that the US and India, being the two greatest democracies, can show the world what it means to be moral leaders at a needed moment.

"There are dictatorships in the world and there are democracies. The US and India, as the two greatest democracies, can show the world what it means to be moral leaders at a moment we need it," he said at the USC-India Innovation Summit on Tuesday.

Garcetti was attending the USC-India Innovation Summit in Mumbai on Tuesday.

He further emphasised that this was the best year in India-US history.

"This was the best year in US-India history, and its not a new peak; I would say its the new foundation...," he added.

The US envoy told ANI that India is now generating breakthroughs in various sectors including health, technology and finance.

Highlighting that India is not the back office anymore, he said, "They're not just the ones making generics. They're the ones generating breakthroughs in health, breakthroughs in technology, and breakthroughs in finance. Looking at the ways that India is now a leader for America to follow is as important as those places where America is leading too."

Moreover, he stated that several sectors can be advanced by deepening the University of Southern California's (USC) ties with its Indian counterparts.

"Look at how the US-India agenda on technology, trade, investment, culture, and people-to-people can be advanced by deepening USC ties with great Indian counterparts. We can cure diseases, produce better movies, look at education exchanges for students, and have a more secure, prosperous Indo-Pacific together," he said.

Recently, highlighting that there is a difference in the way America views India today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the two countries deal more equally now.

"Last June, when I went to the US with PM Modi, I felt there is a difference in the way in which America views India today. The level of how we deal with each other is more equal," the EAM said while speaking at the Manthan: Townhall meeting in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Jaishankar said the US recognises the importance India holds for the technology world and the enthusiasm of American businesses for India has also changed.

Moreover, US President Joe Biden recently said the friendship between the US and India is among the most consequential in the world as the two countries signed several major deals to further elevate their strategic technology partnership. (ANI)

