New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Asserting that the US and India are natural partners, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Washington and New Delhi's partnership can play an important role in helping the world bounce back faster after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at India Ideas Summit, the Prime Minister said, "India and the US are two vibrant democracies with shared values. We are natural partners."

"The US-India friendship has scaled many heights in the past. Now it is time our partnership plays an important role in helping the world bounce back faster after the pandemic," he added.

Calling US business to invest in India, Modi said that with the rise of India, there will be a rise in "trade opportunities with a nation that you can trust".

"The rise of India means a rise in trade opportunities with a nation that you can trust, a rise in global integration with increasing openness, a rise in your competitiveness with access to a market which offers scale," the Prime Minister said.

He said that India is contributing towards a prosperous and resilient world through the clarion call of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) and the country is awaiting the partnership of the US in the campaign.

"India is contributing towards a prosperous and resilient world through the clarion call of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. For that, we await your partnership," Modi said. (ANI)

