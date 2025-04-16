Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): The 6th edition of India-Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise DUSTLIK commenced on Wednesday at the Foreign Training Node, Aundh in Pune.

The Exercise is scheduled to be conducted from April 16- 28.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Indian contingent comprising 60 personnel is being represented by a Battalion of the JAT Regiment and the IAF. The Uzbekistan contingent is being represented by personnel from the Uzbekistan Army.

Joint Exercise DUSTLIK is an annual training event conducted alternately in India and Uzbekistan. Last edition was conducted in Termez District, Uzbekistan, in April 2024.

The theme of the exercise is based on the theme of Joint Multi Domain Sub Conventional operations in Semi-Urban Scenario. It will focus on responding to a terrorist action involving the capture of a defined territory, as per Ministry of Defence.

The exercise will also include the establishment of a Joint Operations Centre at the battalion level for continuous joint operations, the execution of counterterrorism missions such as population control measures, raids, search-and-destroy operations, and the employment of firepower, including air assets, to neutralise terrorists.

Special forces from the Army and Air Force, during the Exercise, will secure a helipad for use as a mounting base for further operations.

Ministry of Defence stated that, the Exercise will also cover the deployment of drones, counter-UAS measures, and logistics support by the Air Force to sustain forces in hostile areas.

Additionally, helicopters will be utilised for reconnaissance and observation, special heliborne operations (SHBO), small team insertion and extraction (STIE) and other associated missions.

Joint Exercise DUSTLIK -VI will enable both sides to share best practices in Tactics, Techniques and Procedures of conducting Joint Sub-Conventional operations. It will facilitate developing interoperability, bonhomie and camaraderie between the two armies.

The Joint Exercise will also enhance defence cooperation, further augmenting bilateral relations between the two friendly nations. (ANI)

