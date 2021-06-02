India on early Wednesday receiving a consignment of 15 ventilators, 12000 tablets of Favipiravir from Iceland (Twitter/Arindam Bagchi)

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): India on early Wednesday received a consignment of 15 ventilators, and 12000 tablets of Favipiravir from Iceland as the country combat the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The information about the consignment was shared by Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson Ministry of External Affairs, through his Twitter handle.

"Taking forward our warm and friendly ties. Welcome consignment of 15 Ventilators and 12000 tablets of Favipiravir that arrived from Iceland early this morning," tweeted Bagchi.

India recorded a single-day rise of 1,27,510 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 51 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,81,75,044, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

India is currently dealing with a second COVID-19 wave that has swept through the nation, straining the country's health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers.

Many countries, including US, UK, Canada, France, Germany came to the forefront to give India medical help and assistance in the form of oxygen concentrators, ventilators, raw materials for vaccines, PPE kits. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)