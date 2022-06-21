New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): India will sympathetically look at cases of members of the minority community in Afghanistan applying for visas, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has said and noted that New Delhi will stand by its commitment to Sikhs and Hindus in the neighbouring country.

"The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) clearly states that in case any of the minorities in our neighbouring countries are persecuted on the basis of their religion...we have given visas to large number of Sikhs," Doval said in an exclusive interview with ANI.

"As flights are available, some of them will be coming back, others will apply, we will look at their cases very sympathetically," he added.

He was responding to a question on the CAA and if India will be giving visas to more people of minority communities in Afghanistan.

Doval termed the attack on Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul on Saturday last that resulted in the death of two persons as very unfortunate.

"It was a very unfortunate incident. Should not have happened. There are forces...terror and violence these are things with which we have to live in modern times. The Government of India is doing everything. It has assured the Sikhs and Hindus out there that India will stand by its commitment," he said. added.

Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) took responsibility for Karte Parwan Gurdwara attack in Kabul.

Following the attack on on the gurdwara, India decided to grant e-visas to over 100 Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan on priority.

There have been other attacks and incidents of violence against religious minorities in Afghanistan.

In October last year,15 to 20 terrorists entered a Gurdwara in the Karta-e-Parwan District of Kabul and tied up the guards.

In March 2020, a deadly attack took place at Sri Guru Har Rai Sahib Gurudwara in Kabul's Short Bazaar area in which at least 27 Sikhs were killed. Islamic State terrorists claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

