Kathmandu, Mar 26 (PTI) India's Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava on Tuesday discussed with Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Ravi Lamichhane security mechanisms between the two countries and the need for strengthening border management to check small crimes as well as human trafficking.

Srivastava paid a courtesy call on Lamichhane at the Home Ministry in Singhdurbar here and the two sides during the meeting discussed the "efforts needed to further consolidate deep, wide and diversified people to people relations between the two countries based on historical ties and geographical proximity”, according to the Home Minister secretariat.

“The two sides agreed on the view that criminal activities have come under control despite having an open border between the two countries through effective coordination between the security mechanisms of the two countries,” a statement said.

Ambassador Srivastava underlined the need for strengthening border management mechanisms to check small crimes and human trafficking in the border area through coordinated efforts, it said.

Srivastava expressed India's willingness to provide grant assistance for reconstruction works in earthquake-hit Jajarkot and Rukm West districts of western Nepal and provide specialised training to Nepal Police.

Lamichhane underlined the need to expand and upgrade mechanisms in the border area for testing doses of pesticides in the fruits and vegetables imported from India to make them reliable, according to sources from the Home Ministry.

On the occasion, “Ambassador Srivastava also expressed India's willingness to provide resource materials to Nepal for strengthening security and controlling terrorist activities", underlining that a "secured Nepal is important for India's security”.

